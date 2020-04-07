BUZZCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $195.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 106.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, YoBit and Crex24. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $293,861.67 and $195.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,990 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

