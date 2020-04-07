C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.