Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 516,712 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $49,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $71,559,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,426,000 after buying an additional 2,955,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after buying an additional 2,594,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,430,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,304,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,349,000 after buying an additional 1,685,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

COG stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

