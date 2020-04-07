Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 13,016,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,591,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

