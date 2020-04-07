Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

CATC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATC opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $255.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 53.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.