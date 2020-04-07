Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $600.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.43.

NYSE:TDG opened at $308.32 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

