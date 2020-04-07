Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

