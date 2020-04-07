Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,144. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.75. Cango has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

