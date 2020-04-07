Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Purchases 617 Shares

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis purchased 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £172.76 ($227.26).

Capita stock traded up GBX 1.96 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29.46 ($0.39). The company had a trading volume of 25,717,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Capita PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of $516.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.81.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita (LON:CPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that Capita PLC will post 1297.6781044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Capita to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Capita to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Capita to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.57 ($1.56).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.