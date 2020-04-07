Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSII. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,539. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 1.55. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

