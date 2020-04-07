Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATM. ValuEngine cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of CATM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. 2,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.80. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130,366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

