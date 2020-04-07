Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

CJT opened at C$103.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.12.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 2.4100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

