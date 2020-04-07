CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABGY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of CABGY opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. CARLSBERG AS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

