Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Buys 1,250,000 Shares

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00.

NYSE:CCL traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 72,686,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,077,040. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.61%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 82.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Carnival from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

