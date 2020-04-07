Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

