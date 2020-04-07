Catex Token Trading Up 50.2% This Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $177,769.49 and approximately $45,981.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00054060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.04761876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00068049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037080 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.