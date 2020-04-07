Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.91% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.26. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,423.96% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

