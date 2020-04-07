Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CELTF. ValuEngine upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

CELTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 6,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.54. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

