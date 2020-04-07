Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Cut to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDEV. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,355,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.26.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

