CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) & Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Head-To-Head Survey

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ormat Technologies and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $746.04 million 4.43 $88.10 million $1.46 44.40 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $7.03 billion 0.86 $2.72 billion N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ormat Technologies and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Volatility and Risk

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 11.81% 5.01% 2.33% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 38.56% 11.56% 4.11%

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats Ormat Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Other segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

