Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $50.08 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, Centrality has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $50.08 million and $68,878.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.02589724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00203563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.