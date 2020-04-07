Centrica (LON:CNA) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Centrica (LON:CNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 105 ($1.38). UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 68.37 ($0.90).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.55 ($1.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current year.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

