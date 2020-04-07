Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (LON:CNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 85 ($1.12). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNA. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered Centrica to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 68.37 ($0.90).

LON CNA opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.44) on Tuesday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116.55 ($1.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current year.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

