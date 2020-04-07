CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by UBS Group

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPYYY. Kepler Capital Markets raised CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CENTRICA PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 367,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,279. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

