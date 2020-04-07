CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CENTRICA PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

CPYYY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 367,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

