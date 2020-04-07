Cheesecoin Price Up 45.3% This Week (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $25,224.50 and $31.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 45.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.02575098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00203027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 384,856,398 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

