Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Acquires 140,000 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $1,131,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 108,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $821,560.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 405,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,034,199.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 193,900 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,405,775.00.

MYOV stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $769.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.20. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

