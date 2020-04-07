Chemours (CC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chemours (NYSE: CC) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $21.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Chemours had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Chemours was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chemours’ adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. Chemours is likely to gain from increasing adoption of the Opteon platform. The company is witnessing strong demand for Opteon in mobile applications. Chemours should also benefit from its cost management, operating improvement and productivity actions. It also remains committed to drive cash flows. However, Chemours faces headwind from weak global demand. The company is seeing pressure on Ti-Pure TiO2 volumes due to soft demand and customer destocking amid a challenging business environment. Moreover, illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into the European Union from China are expected to hurt volumes and pricing of refrigerants. The company’s high debt level is another concern. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

2/19/2020 – Chemours had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Chemours had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of CC stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.40.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chemours by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

