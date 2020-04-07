Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Downgraded to Underperform at Scotiabank

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.38.

NYSE CHK traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 787,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,710,760. The company has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 639,020 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 623,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

