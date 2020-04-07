Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

