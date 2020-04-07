Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Set at $95.00 by UBS Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has been assigned a $95.00 target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down from ) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

CVX stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

