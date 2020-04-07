Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHMA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 151,121 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $5,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

