China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAAS shares. ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 104,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 6,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

