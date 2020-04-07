Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,640,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $836.76.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $689.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

