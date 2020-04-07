Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LDSVF. Cheuvreux downgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF remained flat at $$7,800.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7,812.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9,581.78. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation has a one year low of $6,428.00 and a one year high of $8,565.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

