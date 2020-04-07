Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given New $4.25 Price Target at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $9.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 176.60% from the company’s current price.

CHRRF traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

