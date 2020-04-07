Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chromadex in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Chromadex in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

