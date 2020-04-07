Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $806,449.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02577712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00201099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 279,376,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,064,194 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

