Chronobank (TIME) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.