ChronoCoin Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065811 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

