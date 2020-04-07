Chubb (CB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

4/1/2020 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $182.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/11/2020 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CB opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

