CIBC Cuts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 170.48% from the company’s previous close.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

ACDVF traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 236,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

