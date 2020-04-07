Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur Michelin von 100 auf 90 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf Overweight” belassen. In einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie kurzte Analyst Jose Asumendi nun schon zum zweiten Mal im Zuge der Covid-19-Krise seine Gewinnschatzungen fur den europaischen Autosektor. Er rechnet nun 2020 mit einem weltweiten Ruckgang der Autoproduktion von 19 Prozent im Jahresvergleich, nachdem er zuvor einen Ruckgang von neun Prozent prognostiziert hatte. Unter den Zulieferern schatzt er Schaeffler sowie den Reifenhersteller Michelin als besonders defensive Werte ein./ajx/bek

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 21:43 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

