Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XEC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE:XEC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 79,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,295. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Motco acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

