Cindicator 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,986.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $35,986.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02586445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00203959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,948,681,597 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, Mercatox, Ethfinex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.