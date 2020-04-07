Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,529 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,302,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,051,496. The stock has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

