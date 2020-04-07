CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.08.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CIT Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.