Citigroup Begins Coverage on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,587. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.