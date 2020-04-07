Citigroup Cuts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $70.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of ADC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. 230,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

