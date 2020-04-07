Citigroup Cuts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $71.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

KRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. 18,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

